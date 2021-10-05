Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.00% of Gentherm worth $94,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Gentherm stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.05. 1,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,626. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

