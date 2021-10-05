Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,439 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,037,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,439 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $110,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 267,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE KRG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 7,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.