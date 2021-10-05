Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Stake Reduced by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,951 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.32% of Covanta worth $124,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Covanta by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Covanta by 93.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Covanta by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Covanta by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

