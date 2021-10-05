Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,892 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Nexstar Media Group worth $71,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.