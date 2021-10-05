EAM Global Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Endava comprises 1.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.34. 1,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.52. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

