Insider Selling: EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells 637,500 Shares of Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £535,500 ($699,634.18).
Shares of EKF traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 80.19 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 104,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,345. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.69 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £364.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
About EKF Diagnostics
Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.