Insider Selling: EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells 637,500 Shares of Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £535,500 ($699,634.18).

Shares of EKF traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 80.19 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 104,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,345. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.69 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £364.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

