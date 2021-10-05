84,995 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Bought by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Smith & Wesson Brands comprises approximately 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 8,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

