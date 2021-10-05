NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

NASDAQ COST opened at $440.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.