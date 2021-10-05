$6.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings of $6.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.03 and the lowest is $6.04. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 461.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $9.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAR traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.54. 5,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,180. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

