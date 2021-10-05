PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after buying an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after buying an additional 64,303 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.26. 3,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.35. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.94 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

