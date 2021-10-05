Stream Protocol Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.11 million and $6,259.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,116.87 or 0.08262246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00259864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

