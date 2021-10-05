$0.65 EPS Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. 9,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,124. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $58,775,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.