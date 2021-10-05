Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $183.25 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,005,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,849 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $183,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $5,861,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. 36,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

