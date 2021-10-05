KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises 1.7% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of KeyCorp worth $255,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,999,000 after purchasing an additional 889,709 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 146,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,074,932. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

