Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,201 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. 16,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

