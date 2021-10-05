Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 17,893 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the quarter. YETI accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of YETI worth $338,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in YETI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

