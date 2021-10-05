Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,731.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $737,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

