Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,705.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,801.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,538.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

