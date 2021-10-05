EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 138,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Northland Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,150. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

