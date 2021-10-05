EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,073. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,456.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,077,255 shares of company stock valued at $119,564,369 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

