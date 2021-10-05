Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Price Target to $4.00

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.80 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jushi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 414,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,847. Jushi has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

