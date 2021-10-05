EAM Investors LLC Increases Holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,293 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.73% of HyreCar worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYRE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 5,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HYRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other HyreCar news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,574 shares of company stock worth $6,763,439. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

