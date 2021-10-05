Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,393 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.86% of Century Casinos worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $421.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

