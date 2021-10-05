Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Caterpillar by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after purchasing an additional 444,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.