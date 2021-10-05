EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.78 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPE traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. 12,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

