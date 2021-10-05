EAM Investors LLC Grows Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

NYSE:AR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 171,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,000. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.