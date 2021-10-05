EAM Investors LLC Grows Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:AR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 171,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,000. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.75.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.
