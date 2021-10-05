EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 937,354 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 937,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. TETRA Technologies makes up about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.74% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

