EAM Investors LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,364. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,566,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,249,175 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

