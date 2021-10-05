William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 174,854 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $84,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.