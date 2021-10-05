William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

