Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$19.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

