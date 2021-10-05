Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$19.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.
About Dai-ichi Life
