Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Gap Down to $16.08

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $15.23. Sumo Logic shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -12.75.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

