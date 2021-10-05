SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Down to $21.33

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.33, but opened at $20.37. SciPlay shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 2 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush cut SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

