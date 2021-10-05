Short Interest in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Drops By 42.9%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE KWAC remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,055. Kingswood Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 293,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 79,555 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

