ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $71.09

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.09, but opened at $73.62. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $73.62, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.57.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055 in the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

