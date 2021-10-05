Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.58. Cellectis shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 1,341 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

