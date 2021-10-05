Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $17.03

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $17.60. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 36,032 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley upgraded Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,441,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,178,245. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 221,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

