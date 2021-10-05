Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.30. Precision BioSciences shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,507,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.