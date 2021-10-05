ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $17.81

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $16.46. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 3,566 shares changing hands.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.53.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,476,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,875 shares of company stock worth $8,466,708.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

