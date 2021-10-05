EAM Investors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology makes up about 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.27% of Avid Technology worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,080,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avid Technology by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVID shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. 7,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

