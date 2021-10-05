EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 795,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. PAVmed comprises about 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of PAVM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 18,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,237. PAVmed Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $703.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.