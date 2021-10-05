Mather Group LLC. Has $11.11 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average is $191.41. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

