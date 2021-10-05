Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.20. The company had a trading volume of 653,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480,141. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $151.39 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.