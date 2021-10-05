Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $41.81 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,235,760 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $41,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,435,000 after buying an additional 311,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208,979. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

