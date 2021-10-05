EAM Investors LLC Purchases 106,899 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 106,899 shares during the period. Genco Shipping & Trading comprises about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 277,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. 898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,648. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.