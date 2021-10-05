ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €42.00 ($49.41) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

