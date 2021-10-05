ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €42.00 ($49.41) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.11 ($44.84).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

