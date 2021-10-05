Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,994. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

