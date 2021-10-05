Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,817. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $26,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.