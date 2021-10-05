$341.25 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $341.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.20 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $304.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,665,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after acquiring an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,389. MSA Safety has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $172.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

