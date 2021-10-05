Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Buys 470,050 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 470,050 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for approximately 11.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 1.05% of Ameren worth $215,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.23. 12,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,651. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

